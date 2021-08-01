-
Michigan State to square-off against in-state rival Michigan in Big Ten Tournament championship game on Sunday. CHICAGO (AP) — Once Cassius Winston and…
-
Michigan State Men's Basketball Defeats Nebraska; Purdue Upset at Minnesota; Detroit Pistons Playoff Chances; Throwback "Wednesday"On this hump-day…
-
Guard Cassius Winston takes over and leads MSU to key road victory. LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Cassius Winston scored a career-high 29 points, Nick Ward added…
-
Michigan State Football slips up in Big Ten battle at Nebraska. LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Conditions weren't optimal for Barret Pickering.The Nebraska freshman…
-
No. 11 Michigan State fell in the final seconds to Nebraska 72-71 on Wednesday night, making it now three straight loses for the Spartans. Denzel…
-
WKAR's Al Martin wraps-up MSU's Big Ten opening win over Nebraska at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans topped the Cornhuskers, 27 to 22. Following MSU's win…