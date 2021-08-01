-
The Michigan Supreme Court has cleared the way for prisoners to sue the Corrections Department for alleged civil rights violations.The court declined to…
-
A federal lawsuit claims state prison guards joked and made a bet on whether an inmate would try to kill herself before she took her own life.Those are…
-
Cascade Engineering in Grand Rapids is hiring former inmates as a part of the Michigan initiative called "30-2-2," where 30 companies pledge to hire two…
-
Prison reform is one of Michigan’s hottest ongoing topics. As the discussion continues, an East Lansing resident takes the helm of the Department of…
-
Unions that represent prison food service workers are blasting state officials for moving to privatize those services. The state Administrative Board…
-
The state Department of Corrections says it’s improving how it supervises parolees and how it handles parole violators. This week, the family of a murder…