-
Former MSU football player Kaleel Gaines opens up about his reason to transfer from Michigan State to play football at Arizona Western Junior College. He…
-
First Current Sports of 2017; WMU / Wisconsin Cotton Bowl; Cory Olsen of MLIVE; Lane KiffinToday marks the first "Current Sports with Al Martin" radio…
-
Spring football is here for the Spartans. We hear about what kind of shape the 2016 team is in from Current Sports host Al Martin.The newest Ken Burns PBS…
-
Al Martin closes out the week by recapping last night's "Current Sports TV" chat with former MSU running back Edwin Baker. The two chat about the MSU…
-
Second-ranked Alabama topped No. 3 Michigan State 38-0 Thursday night in Arlington, Texas to advance to the national championship game where they will…
-
In case listeners missed it, Al gives a review of last night's Current Sports TV interview with Lansing State Journal reporter, Chris Solari. Alex joins…
-
The Detroit Pistons keep its winning streak alive and Al Martin is jumping for joy! He begins recapping the big win over the defending NBA champion San…
-
The new year is here and it starts off with controversy. The Detroit Lions dropped a close game to the Cowyboys and a pass interference call has a lot of…
-
Michigan State is heading to the Cotton Bowl and the team addressed the media today with information. Al breaks down the press conference and also dives…
-
Michigan State is heading to the Cotton Bowl but tickets have still not sold out. Plus, University of Michigan hires a recruiting staff to help find their…