-
Was a $100,000 Porsche a lemon? The Michigan appeals court says a Kent County woman will get a second chance to make her case with a jury.Jane Meyering…
-
The Attorney General’s office says former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon lied to law enforcement to protect the university.Simon was…
-
A federal judge issued an unusual sentence to four Bangladeshi-American brothers convicted of food stamp fraud: They must pay for a newspaper ad warning…
-
A suburban Detroit judge has pleaded no contest to failing to stop at the scene of an accident where someone was injured.The Wayne County prosecutor's…
-
A man convicted of sexually assaulting a Lansing woman he held captive for three days in a basement has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.Ingham County…
-
People convicted of crimes would have to listen to victim statements at their sentencing hearings – if a bill making its way through the state Legislature…
-
Stephen Drew joined today's "Current Sports" and talked with host Al Martin about what it has been like to represent more than 100 survivors of Larry…
-
Larry Nassar; Lou Anna K. Simon; Rachel Fradette; Stephen Drew; USA Gymnastics; Michigan State UniversityToday marks the third day of Larry Nassar…
-
A man already serving time in one murder case has been convicted in the sexual assault and slaying of a Detroit-area woman more than 22 years ago.The…
-
A man has been sentenced to 45 to 70 years in prison for killing a woman whose mutilated remains were found in a wooded area in northeastern…