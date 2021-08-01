-
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story originally aired on WKAR on April 4, 2013.On this date 50 years ago, civil rights pioneer Martin Luther King, Jr. was murdered…
-
Today on Current State: MSU's Fossil Free campaign; remembering Dr. Martin Luther King 45 years after his assassination; Izzo discusses the future of…
-
Environmentalists trying to get Michigan State University to curtail coal-generated power are announcing a new tactic today. The MSU Sierra Student…
-
The R.E. Olds transportation museum houses a diverse collection of Oldsmobiles dating from 1897 to 2004.It also includes a wide array of auto and…
-
Tom Izzo held his season wrap-up press conference this week, and the question on many Spartan fans minds as they look forward to next season is who on the…
-
MSU Opera Theater presents the Stephen Sondheim classic "A Little Night Music," Friday-Sunday April 5-7. MSU Opera Theater director and Associate…