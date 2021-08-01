-
Today on Current State: Spartan women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant; author Winona LaDuke on Native American struggles with the U.S. military; the…
-
Suzy Merchant is not only the successful head coach of Michigan State's women's basketball team, she's also a wife and mother of two boys. Coach Merchant…
-
Forty years ago, 200 members of the American Indian Movement took over the town of Wounded Knee, South Dakota. The group was protesting the federal…
-
Before the assassination of State Senator Warren Hooper in 1945, corruption in Michigan politics was the norm, not the exception. While it remains…
-
Concerts, Grammys, performing all over the world, opera star Renee Fleming has done just about everything, except for a concert in East Lansing.Tonight,…
-
Lansing’s Box 23 has supported the city's fire department for 75 years. The all-volunteer group provides refreshments and support to firefighters as they…