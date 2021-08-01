-
Today on Current State: A breakdown of the impending changes to Michigan's health care system; phobias and fears with the co-author of "Encyclopedia…
-
From possible Medicaid expansion to insurance exchanges to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s new status, the state’s health care system is about to…
-
It may be hard to believe, but evidence suggests many otherwise benign, everyday items like flip- flops, drinking straws and neckties pose serious…
-
We continue our series of interviews with new local State Representatives with Theresa Abed. Last November, Abed defeated one-term Representative Deb…
-
Detroit Free Press sportswriter Joe Rexrode joins us every Monday and Friday to discuss what's happening in the sports world -- from Michigan State to…
-
MLive's Lansing beat reporter Angela Wittrock joins us every Monday for a rundown of the latest news about the local economy, business and development.…