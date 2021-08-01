-
The iconic Michigan steamship, the SS Badger, may lose its permit to dump spent coal into Lake Michigan. The Ludington company that owns and operates the…
A recent study published in the journal Health Affairs this week shows a decline in life expectancy for American women. Scientists still aren’t sure of…
A major road construction project is getting underway in East Lansing. The Michigan Department of Transportation says there will be improvements on Grand…
Hundreds of nurses from across the state were in Lansing yesterday to lobby their state lawmakers. The Michigan Nurses Association says one of its most…
The stretch run begins next week for the remainder of the concert season at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts. WKAR’s Peter Whorf chats with Wharton…