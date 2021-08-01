-
In a surprisingly short conclave, the Roman Catholic cardinals elected a new pope yesterday. Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the archbishop of the Buenos Aires…
The City of Lansing's blue ribbon Financial Health Team has begun releasing draft recommendations on how to address the city's long-term financial…
Today on Current State: An update on Detroit's emergency manager situation; Lansing Financial Health Team unveils report; a local priest in Rome on the…
Thursday afternoon in Detroit, Governor Rick Snyder is expected to name Kevyn Orr, a Washington D.C.-based bankruptcy attorney, as Detroit's incoming…
Since Carl Levin’s announcement last Thursday that he won’t be seeking another term as Michigan’s senator, many names have been dropped as possible…
The sixth annual Festival of Listening is this Friday in East Lansing. The event, put on by MSU’s RCAH Center for Poetry, features live readings of poetry…
Two years ago, a massive earthquake struck off the coast of Japan. The quake triggered a tsunami which damaged the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant,…
Violinist Anne Sophie Mutter is one of the true superstars of classical music. Since her first concerts on the world’s most prestigious stages, Mutter has…