-
Today on Current State: Governor Snyder’s 2013 economic conference; Michigan Municipal League leaders discuss the revenue debacle; sports with Detroit…
-
Governor Rick Snyder calls his “Governor’s Economic Summit," which begins today in Detroit, a “centerpiece event” for 2013. Over the next day and a half…
-
Since 2000, Michigan's state government has cut a total of $4.2 billion of revenue sharing with municipalities. With lawmakers at work on the next state…
-
Detroit Free Press sportswriter Joe Rexrode joins us every Monday and Friday to discuss what's happening in the sports world -- from Michigan State to…
-
Last July, scientists at the European Organization for Nuclear Research, or CERN, announced that they had found a particle they described as “Higgs-like."…
-
MLive's Lansing beat reporter Angela Wittrock joins us every Monday for a rundown of the latest news about the local economy, business and development.