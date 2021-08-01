-
Today on Current State: Curtis Hertel on plans to run for Senate; former congressman advocates for mental health; Lansing City Council president's…
Today on Current State: budget cuts for Lansing police; dancer Nic Gareiss; Dr. Shannon Manning on drug-resistant bacteria; the Ann Arbor Film Festival;…
Police and firefighters in the city of Lansing are under pressure to make concessions to improve the city’s short and long-term budget woes. Last week, a…
Nic Gareiss has performed traditional Irish dance and the dances of its Diaspora around the world. But for Nic, his performances are not just visual…
MSU molecular biologist Dr. Shannon Manning played a crucial role in helping to solve themystery behind one of the most deadly E. coli outbreaks ever,…
The Ann Arbor Film Festival is underway. Most of the events are at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor.Now into its fifty-first year, the festival has long…
Agriculture is Michigan’s second largest industry. With the exception of California, no other state produces such a diverse variety of fruits and…