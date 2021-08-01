-
Today on Current State: contracts for Lansing teachers; a look at the new Financial Empowerment Center; East Lansing high school's theater fundraiser;…
The Lansing School District has a new contract agreement with its 915-member teachers’ union. The Lansing Board of Education approved the new pact by an…
In January, the city of Lansing announced that the city had been awarded a $1.5 million Bloomberg Philanthropies grant to establish a Financial…
East Lansing high school presents "And The World Goes Round" tomorrow night, with a fundraising event after at the East Lansing Marriott. The "Gala of…
Detroit Free Press sportswriter Joe Rexrode joins us every Monday and Friday to discuss what's happening in the sports world -- from Michigan State to…
Architect Albert Kahn was famous for his Michigan buildings, among them Detroit’s Fisher Building and General Motors Headquarters, Ann Arbor’s Hill…