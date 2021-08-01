-
Today on Current State: Lansing teachers’ union on new contract; the discovery of century-old handwritten messages in the former Traverse City State…
Last Thursday, the Lansing School District and the city teachers’ union reached a new five-year contract agreement. The deal cuts 87 full-time equivalent…
Recently, workers at the site of the former Traverse City State Hospital made a series of curious discoveries. After pulling down old plaster from the…
Detroit Free Press sportswriter Joe Rexrode joins us every Monday and Friday to discuss what's happening in the sports world -- from Michigan State to…
Many people fear and fight aging. If your turn to almost any channel on TV, you’ll find older women attempting to cloak themselves in youth. Age is a…
Soon a little piece of Detroit’s history will join the marquees on Broadway. "Motown the Musical" will debut in New York in April. If you can’t make it to…
MLive's Lansing beat reporter Angela Wittrock joins us every Monday for a rundown of the latest news about the local economy, business and development.