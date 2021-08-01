-
Today on Current State: mother-daughter duo discuss their political involvement; winning Detroit Tigers' influence in 1968; Stations of the Cross…
-
Sometimes concurrently and sometimes separately, Barb and Dianne Byrum have represented the Lansing area either in the state legislature, at Ingham County…
-
With riots, the Vietnam War, and the King and Kennedy assassinations, 1968 was a tumultuous year for the United States. In Michigan, the success of the…
-
Tomorrow is Good Friday, the date two-thousand years ago on which Jesus of Nazareth was sentenced to death and crucified. For more than 30 years,…
-
World-renown flutist James Galway comes to Michigan State's Wharton Center Thursday, March 28. The legendary musician will bring his unique blend of…