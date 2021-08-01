-
Today on Current State: Congressman Dan Kildee on his “Marshall Plan”; a new tornado warning system; the wolf hunting debate; sports with Detroit Free…
-
Last week, Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee said he supports a “Marshall Plan” for U.S. cities that are struggling to get back on their feet. The Flint…
-
Last year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration set up an experiment that changed the way tornado warning messages were communicated to the…
-
Last December, the Michigan Legislature approved a bill that classified the gray wolf as a “game species.” The act cleared the way for a debate over…
-
Detroit Free Press sportswriter Joe Rexrode joins us every Monday and Friday to discuss what's happening in the sports world. Today he discusses the…
-
MLive's Lansing beat reporter Angela Wittrock joins us every Monday for a rundown of the latest news about the local economy, business and development.…