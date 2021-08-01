-
Today on Current State: Former priest makes his case for change in the Catholic Church; MSU Science Fest ; Author David Shields; and Hospice of Lansing.
-
For more than 40 years, Roy Bourgeois’ life has been devoted to an often controversial liberal activism. The former Catholic priest is the founder of the…
-
The first-ever Michigan State University Science Festival is underway. It’s a chance for learners of all ages to explore the science that touches our…
-
Renowned author David Shields will be on the MSU campus at Wells Hall today (Wednesday, April 17) for a lecture on his latest book How Literature Saved My…
-
Making preparations for a loved one’s death can be a very stressful and difficult time for families. But with help, a person’s final weeks and months can…