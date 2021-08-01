-
Today on Current State: MSU's renewable energy plan; critical bacteria research; the impressive career of WKAR's Dick Estell; and pianist Bob Baldori.
In a plan adopted last year by its Board of Trustees, Michigan State University committed to an “energy future” comprised 100% of renewable energy…
There’s been a thrust in research over the last several years concerning the bacteria that live on and inside the human body. The early findings have been…
Dick Estell is the longtime host of The Radio Reader on WKAR AM 870. His program can be heard not just in mid-Michigan, but on dozens of public radio…
Pianist Bob Baldori's musical career has led him to countless gigs with the likes of Chuck Berry, John Lee Hooker and Muddy Waters.In recent years,…