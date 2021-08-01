-
A minor turf war over public records is taking shape in Ingham County.While the dispute is being downplayed by its two participants---Clerk Barb Byrum and…
-
The Lansing City Council continued discussions of Mayor VirgBernero’s proposed 2014 budget yesterday. This time, the council focused on Bernero’s spending…
-
This year record low water levels have spurred the Michigan government to spend over $20 million on dredging. Many hope dredging will enable recreational…
-
MLive's Lansing beat reporter Angela Wittrock joins us every week for a rundown of the latest news about the local economy, business and development.