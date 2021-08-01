-
Today on Current State: Macomb county first in country with fraud database; new book on Detroit Lions; Kathryn Gray on Michigan's transportation overhaul;…
-
A memorable edition of 60 minutes from 2011 reported that banks across the nation had used forged signatures to process foreclosure documents. After that,…
-
Oakland Press sports writer Paula Pasche speaks about her book 100 Things Lions Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die with WKAR's Peter Whorf. The book…
-
Voices across Michigan---from Governor Rick Snyder to thousands of ordinary citizens---are calling for improvements to the state’s transportation…
-
A notable Lansing-area choir is observing its 50th anniversary this year. The Earl Nelson Singers are celebrating half a century of spirituals with a…