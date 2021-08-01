-
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation recently released a massive study that analyzes health care in counties across the country and ranks them based on…
MLive's Lansing beat reporter Angela Wittrock joins Current State every Monday for a rundown of the latest news about the local economy, business and…
China’s economic and political growth has been well documented. However, limited attention has been paid to how rapid development has dramatically…
Allen (Al) Martin is joining WKAR as the host of “Sports Talk 870.” Al’s passion for sports journalism stems from his own experience on the court. In high…
Michigan has made huge investments to develop alternative energy sources such as wind, solar and biomass. But like the rest of the country, Michigan is…