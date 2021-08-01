-
Today on Current State: Entrepreneurship's expanding in Michigan; life on Mars; Neighbors in Action features the LCC Foundation; and author, and Lansing…
-
Economic developers in Michigan suggest there may be a silver lining to the Great Recession and the state’s well-documented decline in manufacturing. Some…
-
In order to find out more about the potential for life on Mars, some scientists aren’t looking up, but down. A team of researchers are examining…
-
This week, Neighbors In Action features the Lansing Community College Foundation, which offers more than 300 scholarships to students in need.Dan McKean,…
-
Author Edward McClelland got his start as a writer working on the Lookout, the campus newspaper at Lansing Community College. His new book “Nothin’ But…