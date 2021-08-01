-
Originally aired on April 19, 2013.The state of Michigan saw an increase in tourism spending in 2012, most of which can be attributed to travelers from…
-
Originally aired on March 20, 2013.The United States is the premier nuclear power in the world. But the geopolitical landscape has radically transformed…
-
Originally aired on March 14, 2013. Two years ago, a massive earthquake struck off the coast of Japan. The quake triggered a tsunami which damaged the…
-
Originally aired on March 27, 2013. The Book of Genesis says, "God created human beings in His own image." However, according the book " The Color of…
-
Originally aired on March 12, 2013. Timebanks have been cropping up in cities across the country. Very loosely, participants trade work hours in an effort…
-
Today on Current State: Timebanks; a new book exploring the color of Christ; Japan two years after Fukushima nuclear disaster; the future of the U.S.…