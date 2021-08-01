-
On today's Current State: Medicaid expansion hinges on an unlikely waiver; a Public Poetry Announcement by poet Jane Kenyon; farmers fear a migrant labor…
-
Both chambers of the Michigan legislature have passed budgets for fiscal 2014. But neither includes funding to expand Medicaid to more of the roughly…
-
Jane Kenyon’s “Afternoon At MacDowell” is this week’s Public Poetry Announcement.Current State's Public Poetry Announcements are brought to you by the…
-
It’s harvest time in parts of Michigan, and farmers along Lake Michigan are starting to bring in their asparagus crop. The cherry harvest will follow by…
-
Over the past 25 years, environmental protection measures have greatly improved the health of the Great Lakes. However, the region’s waterways are facing…
-
MLive.com's Angela Wittrock joins Current State's Mark Bashore and Lansing city councilman Brian Jeffries to talk about the Lansing budget. Angela also…