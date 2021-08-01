-
Elected officials in Lansing are nearing the end of their annual give and take over the city’s next budget. By a 5-3 vote Monday night, the city council…
Today on Current State: Lansing mayor Virg Bernero on the city budget process; the new "bible of psychiatry" is published and "Neighbors in Action"…
Today, the new Fifth Edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual for Mental Disorders, or D.S.M. -5 as it’s more commonly known, comes out. Often…
Each Wednesday, Current State presents “Neighbors in Action,” which features people and organizations working to make our community a better place. This…