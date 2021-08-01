-
Today on Current State: Sen. Debbie Stabenow discusses the Farm Bill; the 250th anniversary of the battle of Fort Michilimackinac; Neighbors in Action;…
A new five-year Farm Bill is making its way to a vote in the U.S. Senate. This is the second time in a year that the legislation has cleared the Senate.…
Memorial Day signals the start of the summer tourist season in Michigan, and the Straits of Mackinac is a traditional favorite for thousands of people.…
Each Wednesday, Current State presents “Neighbors in Action,” which features people and organizations working to make our community a better place. This…
Adam Woolsey grew up in Jackson with musical theater on his mind. A performance at the “American Idol Experience” at Disney World in Orlando led to…