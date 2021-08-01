-
Today on Current State: Michigan’s Indian tribes react to the possibility of a Michigan wolf hunt; the invasive garlic mustard; discussing Detroit’s…
A controlled wolf hunt is scheduled to start this November in Michigan. Opponents of the Upper Peninsula hunt were encouraged recently when they succeeded…
Detroit’s in an immediate crisis. Emergency Manager Orr will be deciding in a couple of weeks whether bankruptcy is an option. If it should move in that…
Garlic mustard is a Michigan non-native plant that turns up all over the state. It out-competes native plants with its prolific number of seeds, blocking…
The summer public art installation “Sculptures in the Park” has returned to Lansing. Ten artists have installed pieces in Wentworth Park.Current State’s…