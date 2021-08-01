-
Today on Current State: Republican Terri Lynn Land on her senate run; the market for farmers markets; MEDC CEO Michael Finney; the decline of bees in…
On Monday, Terri Lynn Land became the first Republican to announce her candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Democrat Carl Levin next…
As the summer weather gets nicer, farmers markets seem to be multiplying around the area. But it's not as simple as just popping up tents and selling…
Along with hundreds of other state officials, Michael Finney - CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation - spent a few days last week at the…
Each year, billions of dollars of our nation's agriculture sector are the direct result of the work done by bees. In Michigan, blueberry, apple and cherry…
From the Cherry Festival in Traverse City to the Great Lakes Folk Festival in East Lansing, towns and cities of all sizes across Michigan host a variety…