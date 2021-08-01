-
Today on Current State: Can redistricting be done without politics?; archeological finds under MSU's campus; Lansing's new sewer project; and state…
-
Michigan’s state legislative districts are redrawn after every U.S. Census. The last time around the process turned contentious and led many Democrats to…
-
Summer is a busy time for archeologists at Michigan State University. Construction projects on campus give them the opportunity to explore what’s long…
-
This Thursday, Lansing residents have a chance to weigh in on the latest suggestion for dealing with city sewage and stormwater. City administrators say…
-
There is no shortage of transportation issues to discuss here in Michigan.After 40 years and 23 attempts, metro Detroit finally has a Regional…