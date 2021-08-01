-
Today on Current State: the Ingham Health Plan and healthcare changes; wind energy in Michigan; the MSU Student Organic Farm; Neighbors in Action features…
-
Medicaid expansion continues to be a very closely watched issue in Michigan. Yesterday, a House committee moved to loosen requirements and the impact of…
-
Michigan was one of the fastest growing states for wind power in 2012. That's according to the American Wind Energy Association’s annual market report.…
-
The MSU Student Organic Farm operates year-round as both a teaching and production facility. WKAR’s Peter Whorf speaks with MSU Student Organic Farmstand…
-
This week, Neighbors In Action features Black Men Inc. of Greater Lansing, a group that has mentored local black youth for almost 20 years.Board president…
-
Built by French explorer Rene-Robert Sieur de La Salle, the vessel "Le Griffon," or "Griffin" in English, was the first vessel to sail the Great Lakes.…