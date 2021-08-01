-
Today on Current State: Congressman Tim Walberg; Michigan Speaker of the House JaseBolger; the classical music festival season and Lansing's Juneteenth…
Recently, the nation has become focused on a series of scandals emanating from Washington, D.C. Edward Snowden, an analyst with the National Security…
A Michigan House committee has approved a much debated proposal to expand Medicaid coverage in the state. Expansion of the federal program enjoys some…
Today, Lansing kicks off the opening events of the 20th annual Juneteenth celebration, which is a three-day festival celebrating the emancipation of…
The start of summer signals the time for music festivals to spring up all across the Great Lakes region. WKAR’s Jody Knol, Mark Schwitzgoebel and Peter…