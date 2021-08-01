-
Today on Current State: the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on gene patenting; Ann Arbor Summer Festival; Lansing Lugnuts; A Father’s Day memory and Mackinac…
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that naturally occurring human genes cannot be patented. The ruling will affect researchers, universities and…
The Ann Arbor Summer Festival bills itself as "an international arts gathering." Events are indoors and outdoors over the next three weeks. It will be a…
The Lansing Lugnuts -- the capital city’s minor league baseball team -- are into their 18th season playing at Cooley Law School Stadium at Michigan and…
Thirteen years ago, right around Father’s Day, Lansing native Maureen Abood’s father, prominent local attorney Camille Abood, passed away from cancer.…
This Sunday isn’t just Father's Day -- it's also National Fudge Day. By most accounts, the first batch of fudge was concocted in Baltimore in the 1880's.…