Today on Current State: China's investments in Michigan; concussions in young athletes; successful approaches to sustainability; the Summer Solstice Jazz…
In his column appearing in Dome Magazine, Michigan-based China expert Tom Watkins argues that China has noticeably stepped up investment in Michigan.…
A recent study published in the journal “Pediatrics” suggests that children and young adults need more time to recover from a concussion than had been…
By looking at the actions of environmental organizations, researchers at MSU have found that when working in a group, success is highly influenced by the…
Across Michigan, chicken coops are popping up in the backyards of city dwellers. Raising chickens is becoming more common, even if your "farm" is a tiny…
East Lansing is gearing up to host the Summer Solstice Jazz Festival, which runs from June 21-22. Arlene McDaniel, longtime jazz pianist and music…