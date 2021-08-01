-
Today on Current State: Senate fails to vote on Medicaid expansion; indigent defense reform; GM's high quality ratings; Jackson's public housing dispute;…
Governor Rick Snyder is calling on state Senate Republicans to return to Lansing. That’s after the Senate adjourned for its summer recess without voting…
The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution makes it clear: any citizen accused of a crime will -- if necessary -- have access to qualified legal…
Many General Motors officials and workers are feeling good about the results of a closely watched annual survey. J.D. Power and Associates’ quality study…
In Jackson, conflict is escalating between public housing residents and the local housing commission board. This week, the Jackson Housing Commission…
The second Lansing Beer Week starts this weekend with series of activities, including the Festival of the Moon tonight and the Festival of the Sun on…