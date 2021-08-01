-
Today on Current State: the Supreme Court's ruling on gay marriage; a Public Poetry Announcement; a new book explores the "Boy Governor" Stevens T. Mason;…
-
Gay rights activists cheered two decisions yesterday by the U.S. Supreme Court. One overturns the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), the other…
-
Eloise Klein Healy’s "Asking About You" is the featured Public Poetry Announcement.Current State's Public Poetry Announcements are brought to you by the…
-
Stevens T. Mason is a familiar name for anyone who knows their Michigan history. Mason, also known as the state’s so-called “boy governor," squeezed a lot…
-
Last Thursday, a group of activists, community leaders and bloggers announced a new social media initiative called the “Test Me” project. It takes place…
-
Mark Oppat lives for radio. He is an avid vintage radio collector, restorer and owner of the online company Old Radio Parts, a supplier of replacement…