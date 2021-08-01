-
Today on Current State: the “State of the State Survey” quarterly report findings; part two of our look at Michigan in the Civil War; a garden filled with…
According to the latest Michigan State University 'State of the State Survey' findings, Michigan residents are wary of government at all levels. Survey…
This week marks the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, the turning point of the U.S. Civil War. The MSU Museum is observing Michigan's…
Cheryl English's yard in Detroit's East English Village stands out from the city's urban landscape like a green thumb. A gardening masterpiece, English…
As summer gets into full swing, the sound of Michigan State University’s iconic Beaumont Tower sound can be hear all over campus. This week, the MSU…
Lansing-based writer Scott Southard chose as his first book review, Let It Burn, by Steve Hamilton. I am a book nerd and what that means is I love to get…