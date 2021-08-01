-
Today on Current State: a discussion of early childhood education in the state; the Michigan Agriculture and Food Index; a Michigan-based group helping to…
-
Governor Rick Snyder recently excited bipartisan backers of stronger early childhood education with his approval of a new state budget. The budget seeks…
-
The MSU College of Agriculture and Natural Resources is releasing the first-ever Michigan Agriculture & Food Index, or MAFI. It's designed to gauge the…
-
As new consumer technology becomes more rapidly available, unwanted electronics are building up in America's landfills. Jim Grandholm, founder of…
-
Last Sunday marked the centennial of the birth of President Gerald Ford. The only president from Michigan, Ford was also the only person in U.S. history…