Today on Current State: "Okemos 7's" Dennis Forsberg discusses impending prison sentence; a message in a bottle; a Wisconsin town deals with water quality…
In 2010, Dennis Forsberg, an Okemos business owner, launched an undisguised effort to start a legal marijuana-growing business. He and six others intended…
Almost 100 years ago, two young girls enjoying their summer on Harsens Island scrawled a note, stuck it in a glass bottle and threw it in the St. Clair…
Waukesha, Wisconsin is on a quest for water; its groundwater supply is dwindling and contaminated. Although the town is less than 20 miles away from Lake…
The 19th season of the Michigan Shakespeare Festival begins in Jackson today. The schedule for the festival includes “Twelfth Night,” along with the…