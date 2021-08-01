-
Today on Current State: Fracking in Michigan; improving dental care; rural development in Michigan; and the history of Detroit rock ‘n’ roll.
-
The hydraulic fracturing also known as "fracking" is the process of releasing natural gas trapped deep within underground rock formations by pumping large…
-
According to federal statistics, young Americans miss around 51 million hours of school each year due to oral-health issues. For about a year now, a…
-
With Michigan being such an agriculturally diverse state, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a strong presence here, but not all having to do with…
-
Motown is what most people connect with Detroit's music scene, but the Motor City has also been the birthplace of some of the most influential American…