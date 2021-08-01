-
Today on Current State: a preview of Lansing's mayoral primary election; an update on the MSU FRIB project; the Michigan Wine Competition; and a book on…
-
Voters in Lansing will go to the polls tomorrow for a primary election that will narrow the field of candidates for mayor and the city council. Mayor Virg…
-
Late last week, MSU’s Facility for Rare Isotope Beams received several critical approvals from U. S. Department of Energy. The nuclear science facility…
-
On Tuesday, the 36th annual Michigan Wine Competition will take place at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing. Some of Michigan’s top wineries will present…
-
How to become a great leader? The trick may not be in how much work you do, but in trusting your staff.Current State contributor Scott Westerman talks…