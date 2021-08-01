-
Today on Current State: Lansing city council candidates O'Dell and Canfora; baby-boomer suicide rate; Coolio; the Firecracker Project; and the World Dwarf…
Voters have now determined who will be in November’s general election for the Lansing City Council.Last night, at large aspirants Judi Brown-Clarke and…
Experts in suicide prevention tend to focus their outreach efforts on two segments of the population: young adults and the elderly. But shifting data from…
Coolio got his start in the Los Angeles rap music scene in the late 80s and early 90s, and he hit it big when the producers of the movie “Dangerous Minds”…
Our weekly Neighbors in Action interview features people and organizations working to make our community a better place. This week, we feature the…
All this week, 395 athletes from 17 nations have been competing in 14 events all over the MSU campus and the Lansing area as part of the 2013 World Dwarf…