-
Today on Current State: low voter turnout in Lansing; Medicaid reimbursement; climate change and violence; and musician Lee Murdock.
-
Tuesday was primary election day in Lansing.Voters decided Mayoral and city council candidates for November’s general election. In Haslett, voters…
-
The Affordable Care Act, often known as Obamacare, is well underway across the USA.In Michigan, debate continues over expanding Medicaid coverage to…
-
On June 25, President Obama released a comprehensive plan to fight climate change.The plan pointed out that last year was the warmest year on record for…
-
The Great Lakes Folk Festival starts Friday night in East Lansing.This long-time mid-Michigan event features traditional arts, dance, culture and music…