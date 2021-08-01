-
Michigan health officials and physicians have launched an awareness-raising effort to get more young people vaccinated. The move comes after data showing…
About 250 miles southeast of WKAR's studio in East Lansing is the town of Eastlake, Ohio. Ten years ago, an electric generation plant in that small…
Dearborn’s Greenfield Village recently played host to the World Tournament of Historic Baseball. WKAR’s Peter Whorf spoke with championship team member…
Our Neighbors in Action segment features Elder Law of Michigan, Inc. It's a nonprofit charitable organization that promotes, protects and advocates for…
The eighth edition of the Renegade Theatre Festival in Old Town Lansing starts Thursday. Events are planned at several locations over three days, with a…