Today on Current State: the Michigan Public Radio Network's Jake Neher checks in on issues at the state Capitol; a local attorney leads a petition drive…
Lansing voters soon may decide to change the city’s marijuana laws. Last week, organizers submitted what appears to be more than enough signatures to put…
Back in the mid-1980s, when Kelly Finger-McNeela was in high school, she began having problems walking and playing basketball, her favorite sport. Soon,…
Paisley Rekdal's "Happiness" is the featured Public Poetry Announcement read by Current State contributor Stephanie Glazier.
Today marks 68 years since the official Japanese surrender to the U.S. and the ending of World War II.The submarine U.S.S. Silversides played an important…