Today on Current State: new proposal to evaluate Michigan teachers effectiveness; book about living with Muscular Dystrophy; Detroit's Water Renaissance…
In two weeks, Michigan legislators will begin hearings on how to improve teacher evaluations in the state. They’ll consider a new plan submitted recently…
Labor Day is next Monday, and with it, the annual Muscular Dystrophy Telethon. Over the years, hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised for…
Water attracted the early settlers of Detroit and water fueled its growth. Now it’s an important asset to the city’s recovery.Join us over these next five…
This summer a coalition of Detroit based organization released the Detroit Environmental Agenda. The two-year project addresses improving quality of life…
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UdzAaw-H0o Michigan native and MSU student, Steve Price, showed his unique abilities on this season of "America’s Got…