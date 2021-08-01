-
Today on Current State: China expert Tom Watkins on Gov. Rick Snyder's investment trip to Asia; Edgewood Village opens a new "network center;" author…
One of the Lansing area’s most historic and vital housing communities continues to evolve and grow, more than 40 years after it was conceived.East…
Back in June, we heard from author Gordon Young. His book about Flint, called “Teardown: Memoir of a Vanishing City,” had just been published. Gordon…
Last week, thousands of fast food restaurant employees across the country walked out of their kitchens and into the streets to demand a living wage. They…
From tales of slavery to adventures in outer space, this year’s crop of fall films runs the gamut. Current State’s Emanuele Berry chats with MLive.com…