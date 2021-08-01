-
Today on Current State: a discussion on civility versus academic freedom in the wake of the removal of MSU professor William Penn; the impact of the…
Highly controversial comments made recently by a Michigan State University professor continue to be a topic of discussion both locally and beyond. Last…
Flint: the most violent city in the nation, a failed city, an urban wasteland. These are the headlines that have defined Flint, but they don’t tell the…
Last March, the federal government enacted an $85 billion spending cut known as the "sequester." It's taken some time to assess the effects of these cuts,…
The Michigan State University Spartans clinched a 21 to 6 victory over the University of South Florida in East Lansing Saturday. The MSU offense scored…