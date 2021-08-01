-
Today on Current State: a GOP advisor addresses Tea Party criticism; the Lansing Symphony Orchestra season opener; a pioneering teacher explains the World…
-
Republicans in Michigan and around the country are locked in an intense debate over the party’s direction and priorities. Recently, internal tensions…
-
The Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s first MasterWorks concert is Friday night at Wharton Center. It features music of Dvorak and Enescu and a modern…
-
Imagine if we could solve all the world’s problems in a few weeks—global warming, famine, diseases, ethnic tensions—all resolved. Sounds impossible,…
-
This summer, MSU assistant professor Etienne Charles debuted his fourth album, called "Creole Soul." It’s received favorable reviews from The New York…