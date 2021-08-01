-
Today on Current State: Update on shooting in Lansing; Move to Amend urges action against Citizens United decision; Organ transplant recipients and donor…
-
The second Donate Life Capitol Celebration is at the state Capitol today, with hundreds of donor families on hand to promote organ donation. They’ll be…
-
In January 2010, the Supreme Court released its 5-4 decision in Citizens United versus the Federal Election Commission. The opinion struck down a Federal…
-
On this weeks Neighbors in Action segment we feature Ele’s Place. The non-profit, which has branches in Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Lansing, offers…
-
http://youtu.be/laIu7MtselcShadow puppets on the radio? Now that’s something you don’t “hear” everyday, but here at Current State we thought we'd give it…