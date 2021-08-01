-
Today on Current State: Update on fiscal conditions in Detroit and other U.S. cities; Lansing's historical Knapp's building renovation; MSU Theatre's…
-
Back in July when state officials filed for federal bankruptcy protection for Detroit, worries spiked about other fiscally troubled U.S. cities. Frank…
-
The massive renovation of the former J.W. Knapp department store continues in downtown Lansing. The historic 190,000 square foot building is being…
-
The MSU Department of Theatre is presenting the play “Widows” through this weekend.The director of the play is Ann Folino White, Assistant Professor of…
-
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omAP6ESqlAQOver 200,000 people from around the world have volunteered to leave their life on earth behind to become part of…
-
Over 100-years ago it was a church, its stairwell under the feet of countless young brides as they stood at the top and tossed their bouquets. Decades…