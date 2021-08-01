-
Today on Current State: September's biggest's stories in review; Michigan's Bureau of Services for Blind Persons; and a biography of the young Gerald Ford.
-
On the last weekday of each month, Current State looks back on the biggest news stories around Michigan with a panel of journalists. Tim Skubick of…
-
Very few of the books published every year come out in a version that is accessible to the millions of people who are visually impaired. Earlier this…
-
Gerald Ford was the only President who came from Michigan. Biographer Rick Boorem focuses on a time of President Ford’s life far removed from the…